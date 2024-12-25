Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Alaska Air Group worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.2 %

ALK stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $85,600.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,531.50. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $317,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,128.72. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,342. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

