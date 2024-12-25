AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.10.

Several analysts have commented on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.97 per share, with a total value of C$250,549.20. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TSE:ALA opened at C$33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$26.91 and a 52 week high of C$35.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.07%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

