American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,286 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $80,474.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. The trade was a 8.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,924. The trade was a 24.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.