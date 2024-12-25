Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.55. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 36,448 shares.

Americas Silver Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Further Reading

