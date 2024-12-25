Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1036418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In related news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

