Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.