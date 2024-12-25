Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sanara MedTech FY2024 Earnings

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTIFree Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanara MedTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Sanara MedTech Stock Up 2.4 %

Sanara MedTech stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanara MedTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.