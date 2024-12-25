Andrew Warwick Hamer Purchases 18,900 Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Stock

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Warwick Hamer bought 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,606.69.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.