Andrew Warwick Hamer Purchases 18,900 Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Stock

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew Warwick Hamer bought 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,606.69.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$4.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.70.
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
