Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Sells 6,000 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of AC opened at C$22.24 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.47 and a 12 month high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.56. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.