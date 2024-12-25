Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.47. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 136,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Athabasca Oil in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATHOF

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.