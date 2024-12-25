Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 145041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.