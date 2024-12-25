Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 22944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $736.23 million, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

