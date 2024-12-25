B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Buys 10,153 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin purchased 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03.

On Thursday, November 14th, Randall Chatwin sold 6,095 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$22,795.30.

On Friday, October 4th, Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.98. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -129.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

