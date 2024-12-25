Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on August 11th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the bank on Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE:BBDO opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.11. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

