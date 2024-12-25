Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 57,937 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSBR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.0 %

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 41.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 183.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile



Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

