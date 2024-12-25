Barclays PLC Acquires 267,778 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.80. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.