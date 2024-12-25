Barclays PLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 85,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 489,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

CNOB stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $885.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

