Barclays PLC Purchases 17,413 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,289.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 73,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 376.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 313,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.6 %

MCRI stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $89.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

