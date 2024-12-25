Barclays PLC Purchases 88,771 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $87.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

