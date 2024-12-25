Barry Sloane Acquires 3,000 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,872.25. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00.

NewtekOne Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWT. B. Riley upped their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

