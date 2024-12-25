Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 316,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 402% from the average session volume of 63,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Bay Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of -0.64.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

