Benchmark (LON:BMK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.70 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 32.63 ($0.41). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 33.02 ($0.41), with a volume of 7,699 shares.

Benchmark Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The company has a market cap of £244.31 million, a P/E ratio of -825.60, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.79.

About Benchmark

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.