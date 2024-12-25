Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Philippe Fortier acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
TSE BITF opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$5.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Bitfarms from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
