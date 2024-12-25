BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.02. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 39,060 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

BitFuFu Trading Up 8.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in BitFuFu by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

