BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 54942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.