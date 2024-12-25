BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 54942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,785 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 83,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

