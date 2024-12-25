BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.16 and traded as high as C$13.50. BMTC Group shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
BMTC Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.17. The firm has a market cap of C$437.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.58.
BMTC Group Company Profile
BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through Brault & Martineau and EconoMax divisions. BMTC Group Inc was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
