Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). Approximately 2,340,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 1,015,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 9.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of £19.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

