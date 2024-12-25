Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 37.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 5,949,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 1,479,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Recommended Stories

