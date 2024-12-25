BrainsWay FY2024 EPS Forecast Increased by HC Wainwright

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report released on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.51 and a beta of 1.23. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrainsWay by 65.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

