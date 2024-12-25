Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 385920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

BAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Braskem by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

