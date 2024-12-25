Brendan J. Paddick Purchases 31,989 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 31,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $198,331.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,419,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,943.40. This represents a 2.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LILAK. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.40 to $8.30 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

