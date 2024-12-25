Brett Paton Purchases 715,000 Shares of Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,100.00 ($62,562.50).
The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.
