Brett Paton Purchases 715,000 Shares of Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA) Stock

Murray Cod Australia Limited (ASX:MCA – Get Free Report) insider Brett Paton acquired 715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,100.00 ($62,562.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.

Murray Cod Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, and marketing freshwater table fish in Australia. It is also involved in breeding and selling Murray Cod, Golden Perch, and Silver Perch as fingerlings. In addition, the company constructs and sells aquaculture equipment.

