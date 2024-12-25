Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) vs. NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Financial Comparison

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 1 2 1 1 2.40 NEXT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burberry Group and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and NEXT”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.73 billion 1.17 $339.39 million N/A N/A NEXT $6.83 billion 2.37 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

NEXT has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXT has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burberry Group beats NEXT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments. It offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women’s, men’s, children’s, clothing, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, as well as other third-party brands. The company also provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties; operates call centers; and websites, marketing, warehousing, and distribution networks to third-party brands. It operates through retail stores, online retail platforms, and franchise stores. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

