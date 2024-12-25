BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.44. BW LPG shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 196,107 shares trading hands.

BW LPG Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Get BW LPG alerts:

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

BW LPG Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the third quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BW LPG by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in BW LPG by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BW LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.