BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.44. BW LPG shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 196,107 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%.
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
