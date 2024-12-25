Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16, with a volume of 4145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYRN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $655.89 million, a P/E ratio of 320.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

