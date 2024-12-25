Cactus (NYSE:WHD) & Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Financial Comparison

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) and Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Cactus has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cactus pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cactus pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Solaris Energy Infrastructure pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 1 4 2 0 2.14 Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cactus and Solaris Energy Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cactus presently has a consensus price target of $56.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Cactus.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cactus and Solaris Energy Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $1.13 billion 4.03 $169.17 million $2.82 20.34 Solaris Energy Infrastructure $280.14 million 6.88 $24.34 million $0.44 65.27

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Cactus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 16.57% 20.24% 14.32% Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cactus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cactus beats Solaris Energy Infrastructure on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells. This segment also provides field services to install, maintain, and handle the equipment. The Spoolable Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells spoolable pipes and associated end fittings under the FlexSteel brand name. Its products are primarily used to transport oil, gas, and other liquids. This segment also provides field services and rental items through service centers and pipe yards, as well as offers equipment and services internationally. In addition, the company offers repair and refurbishment services. Cactus, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites. The company is also involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility. In addition, it develops Railtronix, an inventory management software; and all-electric equipment that automates the low pressure section of oil and gas well completion sites. The company serves exploration and production, and oilfield services industries. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

