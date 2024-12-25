CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 35325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get CAE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of CAE

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,446,000 after purchasing an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CAE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,033,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $2,432,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CAE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 874,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.