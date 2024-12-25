Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director George Brian Weber Acquires 500 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director George Brian Weber bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,475.00.

George Brian Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calian Group alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, George Brian Weber acquired 65 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,454.10.

On Friday, September 27th, George Brian Weber bought 100 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,678.00.

Calian Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$48.21 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$61.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.93. The firm has a market cap of C$571.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGY

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.