Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Director George Brian Weber Acquires 500 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director George Brian Weber bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,475.00.
George Brian Weber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, George Brian Weber acquired 65 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.14 per share, with a total value of C$3,454.10.
- On Friday, September 27th, George Brian Weber bought 100 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,678.00.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGY stock opened at C$48.21 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$42.88 and a 12 month high of C$61.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.93. The firm has a market cap of C$571.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGY shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.29.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
