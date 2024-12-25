Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Purchases C$465,000.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Festival acquired 75,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00.
John Festival also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, John Festival bought 50,050 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$310,310.00.
Cardinal Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$7.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.
Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
