Carlos Gill Purchases 27,999 Shares of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM – Get Free Report) insider Carlos Gill purchased 27,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,119.46 ($9,449.66).

Carlos Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Carlos Gill bought 56 shares of Microequities Asset Management Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$29.01 ($18.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited provides investment funds management services to high net worth and wholesale investors in Australia. It offers deep value, high income cap, pure microcap value, and global value microcap funds. The company was formerly known as Microequities Ltd. and changed its name to Microequities Asset Management Group Limited in March 2018.

