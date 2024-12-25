Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $53.93. Carter’s shares last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 79,778 shares changing hands.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 67.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

