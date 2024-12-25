CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B
CCL Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,197,557.04. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total transaction of C$273,889.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,296. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.