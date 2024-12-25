Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.28.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16. Celsius has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 353.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $45,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

