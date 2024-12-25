CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBLL. William Blair began coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CeriBell

CeriBell Price Performance

CBLL opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. CeriBell has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.