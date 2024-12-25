Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $384.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

