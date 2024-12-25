Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,364,158.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of SNOW opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
