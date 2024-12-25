Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,364,158.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.
  • On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.