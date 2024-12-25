Christian Kleinerman Sells 861 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,364,158.30. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,029 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $517,959.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $99,882.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Snowflake by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

