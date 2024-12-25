Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Shares Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 1,131,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,177,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £6.34 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.85.
About Cizzle Biotechnology
Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.
