Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) Insider Rupert Harrington Buys 200,000 Shares

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) insider Rupert Harrington purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,800.00 ($54,875.00).

Rupert Harrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Rupert Harrington acquired 40,162 shares of Clover stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,474.52 ($11,546.58).

Clover Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

Clover Announces Dividend

Clover Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Clover’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Clover Corporation Limited engages in the business of manufacturing, refining, and sale of tuna oil and encapsulated products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) tuna oils under the Nu-Mega HiDHA brand name for use in infant formula and pharmaceutical products; and cold pressed and refined tuna oils under the Ocean Gold brand name.

