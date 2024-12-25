Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
LDP stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $21.87.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
