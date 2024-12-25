Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2024

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

LDP stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.