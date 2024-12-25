Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RLTY opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
